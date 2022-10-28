Firefighters in Columbus respond to overnight house fire

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Columbus Fire Department worked overnight after receiving a call of a house fire.
Crews responded to the fire on Eleventh Avenue South around 9 p.m. on Thursday.
Battalion Chief Chip Kain said no one was injured in the fire. No one was home at the time.
The fire caused moderate damage to the house.
Right now, the fire department is working to find out what caused the house fire.
The Columbus Police Department and a crew from the Baptist Memorial Hospital also responded for any help.