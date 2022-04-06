 Skip to main content
Firefighters credit son's quick action in saving Lafayette County family

House fire on Deer Run North in Lafayette County, MS

A fire destroyed a family's house in Lafayette County, Mississippi, on April 5, 2022. Image provided by Jeffrey Doyle.

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters reported no major injuries in a house fire Tuesday morning in Lafayette County.

According to a news release from the Lafayette County Fire Department, the fire broke out shortly before sunrise at a house in the 300 block of Deer Run North.

Nine people were inside the home at the time of the fire, including four children.

Medics treated one firefighter and one occupant for minor injuries.

Firefighters credit the quick action of the 10-year-old son who alerted his parents after the smell of smoke woke him.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

