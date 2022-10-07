Firefighters called to put out sawmill fire near Marietta

MARIETTA, Miss. (WTVA) — Firefighters are spending their Friday night trying to get the flames out on a sawmill fire near Marietta.
It is just south of town west of Highway 371 at Marietta Wood Supply.
The fire cannot be easily seen from the highway, and what flames can be seen are from a fire started by the state to contain the sawmill fire.
We don't know how the original fire started.
One emergency responder told WTVA 9 News the only person needing medical attention was the owner of the property, who wasn't feeling well.
Multiple volunteer fire departments responded, including Marietta, Mantachie, Baldwyn, New Site, Pratts Friendship and Houston.
Itawamba County first got the call, which apparently came sometime around 5 p.m., and it was eventually determined the fire was actually in Prentiss County.