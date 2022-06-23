Firefighters battle blazes and high temperatures

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - This heat wave is affecting everyone right now, even firefighters who must carry heavy equipment.
They are suited with a helmet, mask, jacket, pants, boots and breathing tanks on their backs.
Starkville Fire Marshal Mark McCurdy said the equipment could weigh up to 60 pounds.
"Obviously it's designed to keep heat out, it also keeps heat in. So, it's extremely physically demanding on the firefighter wearing this gear."
On Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee, seven firefighters went down from heat exhaustion battling an afternoon fire.
Temperatures hit a record-breaking 101 degrees and all of them were taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion.
McCurdy said those fires could be up to 1100 to 1200 degrees.
"They're going to get extremely hot in it, especially with temperatures like we've been experiencing lately."
Firefighters have to drink lots of fluids throughout the day and go through physical training to make sure they can battle the heat while doing their jobs.
"We don't get to choose when the emergency happens, the time of year or temperature that's it's going to be. So our guys have to be prepared."