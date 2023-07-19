Firefighter killed in fire in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVA) - A Memphis firefighter died battling a fire Tuesday night.
The fire happened around 11:30 p.m. on Rile Street.
Firefighters arrived and started trying to put out the fire.
The Memphis Fire Department says the firefighter, along with three others, were trapped in the blaze.
One firefighter died. The other three remain hospitalized.
The department did not release the name of the firefighter who died.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.