...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...In Mississippi, Marshall, Lafayette, Yalobusha and
Calhoun Counties. In Tennessee, Fayette County.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Firefighter killed in fire in Memphis

Firefighter gear, fire

Firefighter gear at the Okolona Fire Department in Okolona, Mississippi. Photo Date: April 18, 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVA) - A Memphis firefighter died battling a fire Tuesday night.

The fire happened around 11:30 p.m. on Rile Street.

Firefighters arrived and started trying to put out the fire.

The Memphis Fire Department says the firefighter, along with three others, were trapped in the blaze.

One firefighter died. The other three remain hospitalized.

The department did not release the name of the firefighter who died.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

