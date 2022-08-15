Fire won't stop services at historic church in Lafayette County

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire at a historic church is under investigation in Lafayette County.
The fire at the College Hill Presbyterian Church happened late Saturday night, Aug. 13.
The church was founded in 1835 and the original sanctuary was built in 1844.
It is said to be the oldest Presbyterian structure in north Mississippi and the oldest church building of any denomination in the Oxford area.
"There's a lot of history tied up in that building, a lot of stories; a lot of people have come by and reminisced about either their childhood here or their family members that went here" church elder Wayne Prather said.
Even though the building was destroyed, it won’t stop worshiping services.
Prather said services will be held in the church’s fellowship hall.
"We're here to preach the word and minister to people. That building was a very special place, but it was a building and we're going to keep having services."
The cause of the blaze is being investigated.