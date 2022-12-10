 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Fire Station 2 demolished in Tupelo

  • 0

After many years of service, Fire Station 2 in Tupelo is demolished.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - After many years of service, Fire Station 2 is demolished in Tupelo. 

The Tupelo Fire Department had to say a bitter sweet goodbye. 

In a post on Facebook, the department said, "As the busiest station in the city, many lives and so much property have been saved because of it and the men who worked here." 

The department went on to say that Station 2 was "seriously deteriorated and could not safely be repurposed or renovated."

"A fun fact is that the station has had at least two fires inside due to a faulty popcorn maker in the kitchen and a fire in the engine bay that is 'still under investigation ' 20 years later," the Tupelo Fire Department said.

Recommended for you