Fire Station 2 demolished in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - After many years of service, Fire Station 2 is demolished in Tupelo.
The Tupelo Fire Department had to say a bitter sweet goodbye.
In a post on Facebook, the department said, "As the busiest station in the city, many lives and so much property have been saved because of it and the men who worked here."
The department went on to say that Station 2 was "seriously deteriorated and could not safely be repurposed or renovated."
"A fun fact is that the station has had at least two fires inside due to a faulty popcorn maker in the kitchen and a fire in the engine bay that is 'still under investigation ' 20 years later," the Tupelo Fire Department said.