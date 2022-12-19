Fire destroys transmission shop in Nettleton Monday

NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) - An early morning structure fire destroyed a transmission shop in the Cason Community Monday morning.
Nettleton Fire Chief Michael Moody said a transmission shop caught on fire on Highway 371.
The shop was a total loss.
No one was inside the building at the time of the fire. Chief Moody said they lost one pet.
Firefighters don’t know what caused the fire.
The Nettleton Fire Department and the Cason Volunteer Fire Department responded.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.