OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) Overnight fire destroys historic church in Oxford.
A fire destroyed College Hill Presbyterian Church in Lafayette County overnight Saturday August 13.
The church, located on County Road 102, caught on fire at about 11 p.m. and burned for more than three hours, according to reports.
The Lafayette County Fire Department responded and was assisted by the Oxford Fire Department.
According to a press release from the Lafayette County Fire Department, all units cleared the scene at 3:20 a.m. No injuries were reported.
Founded in 1835, the original sanctuary was built in 1844 and was said to be the oldest Presbyterian structure in North Mississippi and the oldest church building of any denomination in the Oxford area.