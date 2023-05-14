 Skip to main content
Fire destroys Dancy-Cochran Volunteer Fire Department in Pickens County

Destroyed Pickens Co. fire station

Photo credit: Jalen Spencer

PICKENS CO, Ala. (WTVA) - A fire destroyed everything inside the Dancy-Cochran Volunteer Department in West Alabama. 

It happened around 4:30 Monday, May 8, morning in the Dancy community just North of the Sumter County line.

Three area volunteer fire departments responded and put out the fire.

Eight volunteer firefighters worked at the fire station, serving a 15-mile radius in the Dancy-Cochran community.

Officials say the building, three vehicles, and most of the equipment are a total loss.

The fire station is back up and running, but the Pickens County Firefighters Association is asking for firefighting equipment or monetary donations.

Anyone interested in helping the Dancy-Cochran Volunteer Fire Department, should call the Pickens County EMA office for information at 205-367-2009.

