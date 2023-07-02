Fire destroyed Itawamba County Justice Court building Sunday

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Fulton officials say lightning is to blame for a fire at Itawamba County Justice Court building Sunday afternoon, July 2.
Fulton Interim Fire Chief Shane Smith said the Justice Court caught on fire around 3 p.m.
Smith believes the lightning hit the side of the building.
No one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
The building is considered a total loss, Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson said.
The current Justice Court building was the former site of the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department offices before the department moved to a new site.