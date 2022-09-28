 Skip to main content
Fire destroyed home Wednesday morning in Oktibbeha County

House fire at 7234 Highway 82 West in Oktibbeha County on Sept. 28, 2022

A fire rekindled Wednesday morning at a home in Oktibbeha County and left it in ruins.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire rekindled Wednesday morning at a home in Oktibbeha County and left it in ruins.

Oktibbeha County Fire Services Coordinator Patrick Warner said the home is along Highway 82 West between Mathiston and Starkville.

He said firefighters first responded to the home Tuesday evening at approximately 7:30 and extinguished a stove fire. The fire caused minimum damage.

Warner said firefighters from Maben and Adaton responded to the same home Wednesday morning at approximately 6:30 because the fire had rekindled.

Firefighters found the home ablaze. Warner said the house is a total loss. He reported no injuries.

