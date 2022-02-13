Fire destroyed Fulton fast food restaurant

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) — A Sunday morning fire destroyed the Wendy's restaurant in Fulton.
Employees working the breakfast shift called for help after 7 a.m., and approximately 40 firefighters showed up to get the flames out at the business near Interstate 22 and Highway 25.
"We started interior attack, but when we got in there, the ceiling had collapsed in," said Itawamba County Fire Coordinator Patrick Homan. "So we had to go to defensive attack on the fire.”
No employees or firefighters suffered any injuries.
This Wendy's restaurant is one of more than 160 Carlisle LLC owns and operates.
“Right now, we’ll let the fire department do their investigation," said Carlisle Vice President Greg Jones. "Once that’s completed, we’ll certainly start the process of rebuilding.”
Jones said the employees at the Fulton location will work temporarily at Wendy's in Tupelo until the reopening, which he expects to happen in a few months.