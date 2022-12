SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WTVA) - The fire at the Shuqualak lumber mill is out, Assistant Fire Chief Harry Jenkins said Wednesday morning.

He said firefighters managed to save the facility’s powerhouse and streamlines.

The mill’s three dry kilns will fire up when workers return to work next Tuesday, he said. The mill uses the kilns to dry and smooth lumber.

The fire erupted Monday night. Faulty equipment may have caused the blaze.