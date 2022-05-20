Film production continues across North Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Cast and crew of an upcoming film are hard at work shooting in north Mississippi.
"MISSISSIPPI SCHOLAR" is a film about a young boy fighting a number of challenges in his home.
The filming spans three weeks at locations in Baldwyn, Fulton and Saltillo.
Actor Obba Babatunde said the production crew has met wonderful people here in north Mississippi.
The film features actors from across the country, including Los Angeles, New York and Mississippi.
The film has the potential to make big money, but local restaurants and hotels in the area are making money from the actors and film crew right now.
Creator and producer PJ Leonard said they've been filming for two weeks. Filming is scheduled to be done by early June.
Leonard has a great relationship with Itawamba Community College. He said former and current students are providing help, as well as members of the public.