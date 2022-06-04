Fight in Maben leaves one dead, one in jail

MABEN, Miss. (WTVA) — A Friday evening fight in Maben led to someone dying and led to sheriff's deputies arresting someone else.
Charles Edward Bell, 49, of Maben, is charged with first degree murder and is in the Oktibbeha County Jail.
Oktibbeha County deputies showed up before 7 p.m. in the 4000 block of Highway 15 after getting a call about a fight.
Captain Brett Watson says those deputies found the victim alive after he apparently had been stabbed more than once.
Watson did not release the name of the victim or give any indication what started the fight.
A judge set Bell's bond at $100,000.