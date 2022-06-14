Fifth person arrested in capital murder case in Lee County

DALLAS, Texas (WTVA) - U.S. Marshals captured a fifth person wanted in connection to a capital murder case in Lee County.
Law enforcement found and arrested Peyton Bogan at a boarding house in Dallas, TX.
The home invasion robbery that lead to a fatal shooting happened on December 22, 2021. Sheriff Jim Johnson said deputies responded to County Road 746 where they found Justin Mayfield dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Since then, four people have been arrested for the murder. Sheriff Johnson identified the suspects as Gavin Jeffers, 28, of West Point; Christopher Clayton, 21, of Fulton; Shanery Hampton, 29, of Macon; and Anthony Dixon, 32, of Guntown.
