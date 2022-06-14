Fifth person arrested in capital murder case in Lee County

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 106
expected. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to
8 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11
AM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 106
expected. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to
8 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11
AM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Fifth person arrested in capital murder case in Lee County

  • Updated
  • 0
Peyton Bogan

Peyton Bogan

DALLAS, Texas (WTVA) - U.S. Marshals captured a fifth person wanted in connection to a capital murder case in Lee County. 

Law enforcement found and arrested Peyton Bogan at a boarding house in Dallas, TX. 

The home invasion robbery that lead to a fatal shooting happened on December 22, 2021. Sheriff Jim Johnson said deputies responded to County Road 746 where they found Justin Mayfield dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Since then, four people have been arrested for the murder. Sheriff Johnson identified the suspects as Gavin Jeffers, 28, of West Point; Christopher Clayton, 21, of Fulton; Shanery Hampton, 29, of Macon; and Anthony Dixon, 32, of Guntown.

Stay with WTVA 9 News as this story develops. 

Recommended for you