Fields continue to take shape in Cornerstone Park

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - After nearly a year and a half since breaking ground in the area off of Highway 25 in Oktibbeha County, construction workers are getting closer to finishing Cornerstone Park.
The recreational park will soon be a large sports attraction for the college town.
It will be home to 12 new baseball and/or softball fields just off the highway.
According to one of the Cornerstone Park designers and former interim director of Parks and Recreation in Starkville, David D'Aquilla, synthetic turf will be installed the week of February 14th to the outfields of each field.
He said this process would take anywhere from 60 to 90 days to complete.
However, what the park does have built are all its building structures. This includes restrooms and the dugouts for all the fields.
Workers also installed the light fixtures around each field, but have yet to finish the wiring for it.
There is no definite time when the fields will be complete.
They are shooting for sometime in the summer of 2022.
D'Aquilla said he hopes to have a more concrete end date by March.