FFA students to get land access, wild hog trapping experience

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi is giving students in the Future Farmers of America a couple of unique experiences in the future.
FFA members will get access to lakefront property along Pickwick Lake on Yellow Creek in a 20-year deal between the Mississippi FFA Association and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
State Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson adds there are plans to use that land for an outdoor recreation and agricultural education retreat for FFA members across Mississippi.
The commissioner also announced Friday an extension of his agency's wild hog control program where FFA students will get a chance to offer wild hog trapping services.
He says the Wild Hog Control Program Youth Trapping Corps is the first such program of its kind in the country.