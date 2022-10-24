Fentanyl overdoses are big threat in Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Fentanyl deaths are quickly rising across the country.
Fentanyl is 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN); and Mississippi is one of five states where fentanyl deaths have risen the most over the last two years.
Fentanyl was originally created to help cancer patients, according to MBN. However, its potency can cause addiction and it works fast.
“It is very deadly, very rapid in the situation,” Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said. “I have had many cases where the syringe is still in the deceased's hand when I got there. So it happens very quickly.”
She said a tiny amount is enough to be fatal.
“I've been told enough to fit on the end of a pencil lead is enough to kill you,” she said. “Certainly, you are seeing it in a lot bigger quantities around here. You know you can get one pill and that's enough to wipe out a whole room full of people.”
Fentanyl is often disguised and victims may not even know they have items laced with fentanyl. MBN Capt. Tammy Reynolds compared it to Russian roulette.
The drug can be disguised as candy; and with Halloween next week, both women said it’s crucial parents check their children’s candy first.