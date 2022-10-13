Fentanyl bust made in Yalobusha County

WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - A Yalobusha County man is suspected of supplying fentanyl to others in north Mississippi.
Lee Henson, 51, of Tillatoba, was arrested late Monday night, Oct. 10 during a traffic stop on Highway 330.
According to a news release from Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch, deputies seized 2 ounces of cocaine, 900 fentanyl pills disguised as counterfeit oxycodone pills, two guns and $4,200 in cash.
Henson was charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine and possession of a gun by a felon.
The sheriff said fentanyl pills sold by Henson could be linked to lethal overdoses.
Monday’s arrest was the result of a year-long investigation that included help from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s Department, the news release reads.
The sheriff said the U.S. Postal Service had also intercepted several packages shipped to Henson.
At the time of his arrest, Henson was on parole for murder in Texas.
The following is from the news release:
"The pills seized Monday night had the imprint M 30, indicating Oxycodone Hydrochloride 30 mg. The pills are actually counterfeit and are known as M30’s or Perc 30’s for the markings, and contain fentanyl. Typically the drug user is aware that the pills contain fentanyl. Fentanyl laced pills are responsible for most overdose deaths involving drugs that triggers highs. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent."