FEMA traveling between Wren and Amory with mobile setup for storm survivors

WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - The mobile Disaster Recovery Center will be travelling between Wren and Amory until April 23, 2023.
During that time frame, locals applying for federal relief money can visit the DRC and get assistance from FEMA workers.
That could include the application process itself or simply getting answers to any questions you may have about the process or any material you may have received in the mail about federal aid.
After spending a day and a half in Wren, DRC Manager Karrie Beardall said on April 11 that her team had seen a handful of people, all weary from two weeks of damaging, severe weather, but that the number was not as high as they expected from the volume of damage left.
Why?
"I'm not sure that everybody knows we're here," Beardall said.
She also said people might be a little distrusting of FEMA with it being a federal government entity.
"I think there's some fear with people. I mean, we're a federal agency and I think some people are worried about that," Beardall said. "But we really are from the government, and we really are here to help."
Cathy Reed lives in Monroe county and said her roof and carport were damaged in severe weather on March 24, the same day that tornadoes hit both Wren and Amory.
She stopped by the mobile setup on Tuesday and said the workers were very helpful.
"It was extremely easy. They did all the work for me, I just had to answer questions," Reed said.
To find out where the FEMA mobile DRC will be parked and when, you can find a full list of dates and locations by clicking here.