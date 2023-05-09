FEMA offering temporary full-time jobs to locals

AMORY, Miss (WTVA) -- FEMA has been helping communities affected by the March 24th tornado through the long recovery process. And now they are hiring local workers to help.
FEMA has over a dozen openings for a variety of temporary full-time jobs. They say it's a chance to learn more about the disaster recovery effort and careers in public works.
Applicants are required to be at least 18 years of age and have a high school diploma.
The job will last at least 120 days. Pay is competitive and comes with benefits such as holidays and overtime pay.
FEMA Media Relations Specialist LaTanga Hopes says these positions are wonderful opportunities for college students and high school graduates.
FEMA is hiring for these positions: Creative Specialist, External Affairs Specialist, Media Relations Specialist, Intergovernmental Congressional Affairs and Private Sector Specialist, Program Liaison Specialist, Environmental Specialist, Administrative Specialist, Historic Preservation Specialist, Floodplain Management Specialist, Community Education and Outreach Specialist, Engineering and Architect Specialist, Grants Specialist, Hazard Mitigation 406 Specialist, Training and Administrative Specialist, National Disaster Recovery Support Specialist, Community Planning Expert Specialist, Local Government Admin Expert Specialist, & Planning Specialist.
To apply, use this link.