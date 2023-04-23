FEMA assistance update

 Skip to main content
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A lot of Mississippians need assistance after the recent tornado. FEMA has a lot of areas they can help with.

FEMA offers help with:

  • Counseling
  • Vehicle repairs or replacement
  • Home repairs/ temporary living
  • Unemployment
  • Legal services and more

They offer help with repairs and replacement if your situation checks the following:

  1. Your primary vehicle was destroyed or damaged in the tornado
  2. Your car is up to date with state registration and insurance.

However, not all damages are covered, so check with a specialist to see if your vehicle is eligible. They will assist with repairs/replacement from $350 to $7,500.

The deadline to register is May 25th. FEMA Media Specialist Troy York says the deadline is non-negotiable.

“It’s not a suggestion. It is a firm end date. And, once it comes and goes you can’t come back and then ask FEMA for assistance,” York said.

Ways to register include:

  • Visiting a disaster response center
  • Creating an online account at disasterassistance.gov
  • Download the app
  • Call the helpline at 800-621-3362
  • Or talk to a FEMA specialist who went door to door

The last day to visit the FEMA Mobile Response Center at 520 111th Street in Amory is Sunday, April 23rd.

