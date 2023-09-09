FEMA approves 12 additional counties for disaster eligibility assistance

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) – Itawamba County residents are now eligible for assistance for damage related to June storms.
Governor Tate Reeves announced Friday, September 8, that FEMA approved Mississippi’s request to add counties to the request for public assistance.
The week of June 14 through June 19, Mississippi experienced a record-setting 18 tornadoes across the state.
Initially, 16 counties were included in the disaster declaration.
After further assessments, 12 more have been added, including Itawamba.
If you think you may qualify, go to FEMA’s website www.fema.org