Feds award funding to several Mississippi school districts for purchase of electric buses

WASHINGTON (WTVA) - The federal government is awarding almost $1 billion to more than 350 school districts for the purchase of electric buses.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) selected 389 school districts total, including some districts in Monroe, Chickasaw, Calhoun, Choctaw and Grenada counties in Mississippi.

The Aberdeen School District is receiving $1.5 million for the purchase of four buses.

The Calhoun County School District is receiving $9.8 million for the purchase of 25 buses.

The Chickasaw County School District is receiving $4.3 million for the purchase of 11 buses.

Choctaw Central High School is receiving $3.6 million for the purchase of 12 buses.

The Grenada School District is receiving $$790,000 for the purchase of two buses.

School districts in Hollandale, Jackson, Tate County and Vicksburg are also receiving funds.

In total, school districts across the country selected requested 2,463 buses; 95% of the buses will be electric, according to the EPA.

According to the Biden-Harris Administration, the money comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The goal is to accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles and produce cleaner air for schools and communities, according to the EPA.

Open this link to read the EPA's announcement.

Open this link to view the full list of recipients.

