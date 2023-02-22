 Skip to main content
Feds award $17M military contract to Starkville business

  • Updated
  • 0
Camgian in Starkville, MS

Camgian in Starkville, MS. Photo Date: Feb. 21, 2023.

WTVA's Chris Nalls speaks with Camgian Corporation's CEO about new 17 Million dollar contracts with military

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The U.S. military awarded a multi-million dollar contract to a Starkville company.

The military awarded Camgian Corporation $17 million to build hi-tech equipment for the Army

The company builds software systems, enabled by artificial intelligence (AI), to help businesses speed up operations.

CEO Garu Butler said the contracts will push AI to help soldiers think and act faster by improving situational awareness.

"Being able to not only expand our business and artificial intelligence with the military and serve our warfighters, but also we've been working with a lot of industrial companies as well, many of those in the Golden Triangle region [West Point-Columbus-Starkville]," he said.

Camgian is headquartered in Starkville but also operates in Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee and Oklahoma.

The CEO said the company has been able to hire more local engineers and give back to other local companies as a result of the new contract.

Chris Nalls is from Carrollton, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

