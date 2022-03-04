Feds arrested 21 members of Simon City Royals gang

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Federal officers arrested 21 members of the Simon City Royals indicted on a slew of charges including murder, kidnapping, fraud and drug trafficking.
According to the 40-page indictment, the Simon City Royals is a criminal gang that began in Chicago, Illinois, and spread across the country.
The indictment describes how the gang is organized and operated.
The indictment lists the defendants as: Allen Posey, Jonathan Davis, Jeremy Holcombe, Jonathan Burnett, Hank Chapman, Jason Hayden, Joshua Miller, Gavin Pierson, Justin Shaw, Bobby Brumfield, Jordan Deakles, Bryce Frances, Anthony Murphy, Chancey Bilbo, Dillon Heffker, Douglas Jones, Cody Woodall, Michael Muscolino, Valerie Madden, Samuel Conwell and Jason Collins.
According to the court documents, Burnett (no mugshot) is from Mooreville; Chapman is from Ripley; Conwell is from Shannon and Jones is from Lafayette County.
Open the PDF below to view the indictment.