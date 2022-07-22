 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

FedEx is trimming Sunday delivery to US rural homes

A FedEx Corp. Ground semi truck drives through Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. FedEx's Ground service will stop making Sunday deliveries to about 15% of the US homes in rural areas that it's currently serving.

 Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg/Getty Images

FedEx's Ground service will stop making Sunday deliveries to about 15% of the US homes it's currently serving, largely in rural areas.

The change will take place Sunday, August 21, FedEx announced Friday.

During the pandemic the company had expanded Sunday service to 95% of US homes, a response to "the exponential growth of e-commerce," FedEx said in a statement. But "as economic conditions have shifted," it's scaling the service back to 80% of homes.

FedEx Ground handles the majority of the company's online purchase shipments business, but it's a crowded field with competition from Amazon's own in-house delivery service, the US Postal Service and UPS.

Even before Friday's announcement, FedEx Ground had already been trimming some of the lower-priced, less time-sensitive "economy" shipments to homes.

Despite the challenges for that line of business and a drop in the number of shipments at FedEx Ground, the unit's sales were up in the most recent quarter — thanks largely to charging shippers an additional fee for fuel. Most other trucking companies have also introduced fuel surcharges because of record-high diesel costs.

