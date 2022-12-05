Federal judge to issue opinion on Loden execution

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A federal judge in Jackson will issue an opinion on whether Thomas Loden's execution will take place next week as scheduled.
He's scheduled to be executed on Dec. 14.
Loden asked the federal court to stop the state from pushing for an execution. He’s among a group of death row inmates who joined a lawsuit against the state's execution lethal injection method.
Loden has been on death row for killing Leesa Marie Gray of Itawamba County more than 20 years ago.
The attorney general's office argued the federal case has nothing to do with Loden's guilt.