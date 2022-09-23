Federal grand jury indicts man accused of stealing plane, threatening to crash it into Tupelo Walmart

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — A federal grand jury this week indicted a man from Lee County accused of stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into one of the Tupelo Walmarts.
Cory Wayne Patterson faces two counts: threatening to damage, destroy, disable and wreck a civil aircraft and then actually doing that with the plane.
A conviction on both counts would get Patterson a combined 25 years in federal prison and a $500,000 fine.
Law enforcement arrested Patterson on September 3 after he took off in a plane from the Tupelo Regional Airport and flew it wildly over North Mississippi for hours until it went down in a field in Tippah County.
Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said Patterson called 911 early in the flight and threatened to crash the plane into the Walmart on West Main Street.
Patterson also faces state charges in connection with that flight.