Federal funds to improve 29 airfields in Mississippi

Tupelo Regional Airport in Tupelo, Mississippi. Photo Date: May 12, 2022.

WASHINGTON (WTVA) - Twenty-nine airfields in Mississippi are receiving federal funds to make improvements.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is providing more than $15 million.

That’s according to a joint statement from U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith and U.S. Reps. Steven Palazzo and Michael Guest, all Republicans from Mississippi.

Airports in Monroe, Tishomingo, Lowndes, Alcorn, Winston, Lafayette, Pontotoc, Clay and Montgomery counties are receiving money for improvements.

Open the PDF below to view the full list of airports receiving money.

Download PDF List of airports receiving funds for improvements

