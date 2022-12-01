Federal charges dismissed following death of Cory Patterson

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Federal charges have been dismissed against Cory Patterson who recently died in federal custody.

The government filed a motion to dismiss the federal indictment on Nov. 28. The motion was granted the following day.

Patterson was accused of stealing a small plane from the Tupelo Regional Airport on Sept. 3.

Tupelo Police said Patterson threatened to crash the plane into the Walmart store on West Main Street.

He eventually crash-landed several hours later in a Tippah County field where he was arrested.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Patterson died on Nov. 14 in a Miami, Florida, prison. He was there for psychological evaluation.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons never publicly announced a cause of death.