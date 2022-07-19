FBI, AG join search for missing Ole Miss student

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The FBI and Mississippi Attorney General’s Office are helping in the efforts to find missing Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee.

That’s according to a Tuesday, July 19 joint news release from the Oxford and Ole Miss police departments.

Lee was last seen leaving the Campus Walk Apartments on the morning of July 8.

Ole Miss Chancellor Glenn Boyce published a letter on Tuesday about the situation.

"This is a distressing and difficult time for our university as the search continues for missing student Jimmie “Jay” Lee," he stated. "The uncertainty that Jay’s parents, family, and friends are facing right now is unimaginable. I thank our campus and our community for keeping Jay and the Lee family close in their thoughts and prayers."

Open this link to read Boyce’s letter.

Friends and classmates are encouraged to attend a community gathering on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the flagpole in The Circle.