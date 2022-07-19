 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

FBI, AG join search for missing Ole Miss student

  • Updated
  • 0
Jimmie Lee

Jimmie Lee

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The FBI and Mississippi Attorney General’s Office are helping in the efforts to find missing Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee.

That’s according to a Tuesday, July 19 joint news release from the Oxford and Ole Miss police departments.

Download PDF July 19, 2022 update on Jimmie Lee

Lee was last seen leaving the Campus Walk Apartments on the morning of July 8.

Jimmie Lee

Jimmie Lee

Ole Miss Chancellor Glenn Boyce published a letter on Tuesday about the situation.

"This is a distressing and difficult time for our university as the search continues for missing student Jimmie “Jay” Lee," he stated. "The uncertainty that Jay’s parents, family, and friends are facing right now is unimaginable. I thank our campus and our community for keeping Jay and the Lee family close in their thoughts and prayers."

Open this link to read Boyce’s letter.

Friends and classmates are encouraged to attend a community gathering on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the flagpole in The Circle.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you