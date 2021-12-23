Fayette native appointed chief assistant DA

CARROLLTON, Ala. (WTVA) - A Fayette County High School graduate has been appointed to serve as the chief assistant district attorney for his home county, Lamar and Pickens counties.
Jack Nolen III has served as assistant district attorney since graduating from the law school at the University of Alabama in 2014.
He also completed his undergraduate at the University in Alabama in 2011.
“Jack’s experience in the courtroom, along with his tireless work ethic and commitment to the citizens we serve made him the perfect fit for this leadership position,” District Attorney Andy Hamlin said.