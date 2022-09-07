Father-in-law shot Tuesday evening in Tupelo, police say

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department has released information about a Tuesday evening, Sept. 6 shooting.
The shooting happened at a home in the 1000 block of Fillmore Drive.
Police say the male homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law.
Police say both men had handguns and the homeowner fired one bullet into the abdomen of the other individual.
The shooting victim was taken to the hospital.
Police say the shooter remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
Currently, the alleged shooter does not face any charges.