Father identifies child pedestrian killed in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A child is dead following a traffic accident Tuesday afternoon in Louisville.
Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness said the incident happened at approximately 4:30 in the 300 block of Brooksville Road.
He said an SUV struck a 12-year-old girl near a mailbox. Medics transported the girl to the local hospital where she died.
Jay Stokes identified the victim as Sydnee Claire Stokes, his daughter.
Note: The map shows the general location of the incident and may not represent the exact location where the incident happened.