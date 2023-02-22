 Skip to main content
Father identifies child pedestrian killed in Louisville

Sydnee Claire Stokes

Sydnee Claire Stokes, Source: Jay Stokes.

A child is dead following a traffic accident Tuesday afternoon in Louisville.

Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness said the incident happened at approximately 4:30 in the 300 block of Brooksville Road.

He said an SUV struck a 12-year-old girl near a mailbox. Medics transported the girl to the local hospital where she died.

Jay Stokes identified the victim as Sydnee Claire Stokes, his daughter.

