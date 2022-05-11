Farmers feeling the pressure as fertilizer prices remain high

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A local business owner says he knows local farmers who are being forced to leave the business as fertilizer prices remain double what they were a year ago.
Brad Ivy owns Tupelo Farm and Ranch Supply and said that with the price of fertilizer being so high and supply being low, both livestock and crops are being directly affected for farmers across the nation.
President Joe Biden toured an Illinois farm and announced on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, a new plan to try and bolster American farmers so that they can help lower food prices for Americans and contribute to feeding those around the globe affected by food shortages.
First, 681 new counties will now be eligible for Double Cropping Insurance. Double Cropping is a technique that allows farmers to plant a second crop on the same plot of land in the same year.
Because there are financial risks involved, providing more coverage areas will theoretically allow more farmers to double crop with more financial security.
Second, the Biden administration will continue working to streamline the process of applying for Precision Agriculture technology for farmers - technology that helps them precisely and more efficiently distribute fertilizer and seeds to reduce costs and maximize crop yield.
And third, the president is doubling his investment into domestic fertilizer production - a needed move after Russia closed off such a substantial fertilizer exporter in Ukraine.
The new investment into the fertilizer production sits at $500 million.