Farmers face economic challenges

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Planting season will be a challenge for farmers across the United States.
Mitchell Scruggs has owned and operated his family farm of 40,000 acres as long as he can remember.
He said this year farmers are dealing with several issues trying to grow crops from price jumps for chemical seed and fertilizer.
"The prices are up substantially this year," he said. "Probably three or four times higher than last year and it's really making it hard for the farmers this year."
Travel restrictions, diesel prices and equipment are hard to come by because of supply chain issues.
This may result in some food shortages.