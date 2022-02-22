Fans react to new 'Elvis' movie

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A new Elvis movie has a lot of fans ready to hit the theater, especially folks here in our area!
‘Elvis’ will hit the big screen this summer.
Josh Ward is a lifelong member of the Tupelo Elvis Presley Fan Club. He believes the new movie will spark additional interest in Elvis Presley and his life.
“I think that it’s made for the younger generation so they’ll start getting excited about him, I think it’s going to be great for them, they’re going to love it," said Ward.
Executive Director of the Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum Roy Turner agrees.
He said with Elvis’ 45th death anniversary coming up, along with the movie release, he expects a boost in museum tourism.
“I was impressed. Because you never know when an Elvis film is coming out what to expect. I like what I’ve seen so far," said Turner.
And as for ward, he said overall he thinks the movie will meet fan expectations.
“I think the actor portraying Elvis, they probably could’ve found somebody different," said Ward. "But that’s front judgement... I think he’ll do pretty good.”
Elvis is expected to be released on June 24th.