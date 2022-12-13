Fans mourn outside Davis Wade Stadium

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - It was a somber day on the campus of Mississippi State University following the death of head football coach Mike Leach.

The university put black ribbons on the gates of the football stadium. A table was also set up for fans to place bouquets of flowers in memory of Leach.

The giant video boards inside the stadium also featured pictures of Leach.

"Like most of the people in the Bulldog nation, I'm just sad and heartbroken,” Wanye Hardy said. “Not only for our football team, but mostly for the Leach family.”

Hardy said it’s a reminder of how fragile life is.

“It reminds us that we need to tell those closest to us how much they love them and how much they mean to us and show them everyday.”

Some mourners brought candies and others simply stood in silence.

As of Tuesday afternoon, MSU has yet to announce a public memorial event.