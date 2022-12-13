 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee,
including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn,
Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS,
Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie,
Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee,
Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson and McNairy.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains
and ditches may become clogged with debris.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and thunderstorms along a slow moving cold front will
bring a prolonged period of rainfall beginning tonight and
continuing through Wednesday evening.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Fans mourn outside Davis Wade Stadium

  • Updated
  • 0
Fans outside Davis Wade Stadium following death of Mike Leach

A fan placing flowers outside Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi, following the death of head football coach Mike Leach. Photo Date: Dec. 13, 2022.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - It was a somber day on the campus of Mississippi State University following the death of head football coach Mike Leach.

The university put black ribbons on the gates of the football stadium. A table was also set up for fans to place bouquets of flowers in memory of Leach.

The giant video boards inside the stadium also featured pictures of Leach.

Mike Leach death graphic at Davis Wade Stadium

Memorial on the video boards at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi, following the death of head football coach Mike Leach. Photo Date: Dec. 13, 2022.

"Like most of the people in the Bulldog nation, I'm just sad and heartbroken,” Wanye Hardy said. “Not only for our football team, but mostly for the Leach family.”

Hardy said it’s a reminder of how fragile life is.

Fans outside Davis Wade Stadium following death of Mike Leach

Fans outside Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi, following the death of head football coach Mike Leach. Photo Date: Dec. 13, 2022.

“It reminds us that we need to tell those closest to us how much they love them and how much they mean to us and show them everyday.”

Some mourners brought candies and others simply stood in silence.

MSU fans outside Davis Wade Stadium following death of Mike Leach

Fans standing outside the entrance to Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi, following the death of head football coach Mike Leach. Photo Date: Dec. 13, 2022.

As of Tuesday afternoon, MSU has yet to announce a public memorial event.

Chris Nalls is from Carrollton, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

