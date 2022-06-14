Fans get creative to avoid expensive lodging at the College World Series

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - For Ole Miss fans trying to follow the team to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, a few issues are making the journey a little more difficult.
The two obstacles standing in the way of Rebel fans are already-rented-out hotel rooms and astronomically-high prices for the ones that are left available.
That's why many Mississippi State fans have advised those traveling to Omaha to stay outside the city.
That way, they can find cheaper prices and more availability, while sacrificing closer proximity to the ballpark.
One such fan is Brandon Davis, a part-time insurance agent at Cockerham Insurance Agency in Aberdeen and a Monroe County Justice Court Judge, who's liked the Rebels for 40 years and has been closely following the sports teams for the last 10.
Though he's long been an Ole Miss fan, he's never been to a College World Series before, and that's all about to change.
"I found a place, like a little bed-and-breakfast, in Nebraska City. It's about 50 miles from Omaha," Davis said. "It's upstairs and an older Victorian home, so, that's gonna be a new experience for us."
Davis is traveling with his wife to watch the Rebels play on Saturday, June 18th. The team will take on Auburn at 6:00 p.m.
He said that he actually consulted with friends of his who are Mississippi State fans for advice on how to make the trip more affordable, and that they had given him good pointers.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson has been to Omaha for the CWS three times now to watch Mississippi State play, including last year's National Championship win for the bulldogs, and said he witnessed other fans who ran into last-minute price-gouging before the tournament.
"I had a lot of friends that waited [to book] once Mississippi State made it to the championship, then they booked it," Sheriff Johnson said. "I was talking to a highway patrolman that said, 'Lord, I had to sell one of my lungs, you know, to come.' And, 'We slept in the car, because we couldn't afford a motel.'"
This is the first time since 2014 that Ole Miss has made it to Omaha, and that has more weight to Davis for a personal reason.
Though he might spend a little more money for tickets and a place to stay, Davis said for him, making it to the College World Series this year is about more than just baseball.
"I almost went in 2014 and I asked my dad if he wanted to go and, of course, he didn't. He said it was too far. And then three months later, I lost him. So, I kinda wish I would have made a memory with him then and pushed him to go," Davis said. "So, my wife, she has graduated from Mississippi State twice, but she loves Ole Miss baseball. So I told her, I said, if we make it out of Southern Miss, that I would take her to the world series in Omaha...So, everybody knows the rest of the story...We made it."