Fans from far and wide celebrate Elvis as the 45th anniversary of his death approaches

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Fans of the king of rock and roll traveled from all over the world to visit Elvis's birthplace as the 45th anniversary of his death approaches.
Elvis Presley died on August 16, 1977, which means Tuesday, August 16, 2022, marks 45 years since his passing.
But there wasn't a teary eye to be found at the Elvis Presley Birthplace Museum as fans were thanked for their continued support.
Executive Director Roy Turner said the fan appreciation day, held Saturday, August 13, was just a small way to give back to those who make his job a possibility.
"I mean we couldn't exist without their support. But thanks to them, we're able to," Turner said.
For some, the day meant a road trip here in the United States, like Joseph Hall, an Elvis tribute artist who took a crew to Tupelo all the way from Nebraska.
"I've been a big Elvis fan my whole life and this is my first time in Tupelo," Hall said. "So, to be able to experience this with my fans and friends - it's just awesome."
For others, it was a flight across the pond and then some, like Brendon Chase, who traveled from New Zealand to the birthplace.
"It's just...it's truly, truly incredible. It really, really is. 45 years later and it's still going pretty strong and...I don't know when it's gonna stop, but it doesn't matter. It's just beautiful...it really is."
And for those a little closer to home, like two-time world champion tribute artist David Lee of Birmingham, Alabama, seeing so many come out to show their support, regardless of their point of origin, means just a tad bit more.
"For a guy who grew up loving Elvis, to see all the people from all parts of the world...we've had people from Australia and France, like you said, from all over...45 years after his death still loving the music, loving the man...it just touches your heart," Lee said. "Elvis fans know what he meant to the world and now there's a new movie about him - Elvis will never die man, the memory will live forever."