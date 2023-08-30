Family speaks out, Winona man killed on ATV during police chase

WINONA, Miss (WTVA) -- The family of David Nix is devastated after he was killed in an ATV crash during a chase with police in Winona.
Montgomery County Coroner Allan Pratt said it happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday on Stafford Wells Road just south of Highway 407.
Winona Mayor Aaron Dees told WTVA that an officer pulled over a man on a four-wheeler for speeding down Highway 407.
He said the officer approached the ATV and suspected alcohol was involved. The officer then went back to the patrol car to get a breathalyzer test and that's when the man on the ATV took off.
Dees said the man took off down Stafford Wells Road near the airport and the officer followed him.
David Oswald, the cousin of Nix, witnessed the accident from his home on Highway 407.
Oswald says,
“My cousin got on his four-wheeler. They talked to him for a minute. I couldn't hear what they were saying, you know, or anything but then he went that way. And by the time he made it right there he the cop rammed him from the rear right here. Hit him twice in the rear right there. And then by the time they made it down there, I heard a loud bow. And I just knew I was like, he ain't getting up from that. You know, I just had that gut feeling the whole fall was coming off the ground.”
Oswald says he was with him all day and that Nix wasn’t drinking. Nix leaves an 18-year-old son and a 16-year-old daughter.
Winona Police Chief Roshaun Daniels says his isn’t making any comment and that the incident is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.