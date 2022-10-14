Family speaks after loved ones ashes were stolen, scattered at cemetery

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Earlier this week, we told you the story of a man's ashes stolen from a cemetery in Oktibbeha county.
The ashes were spread in an area on the cemetery grounds on October 1st.
Now, we have new details about that crime and we've spoken with the family.
WTVA's Ethan Foster talked with the family and learned the crime is a felony.
Photos from the crime scene show the covers from the columbarium niches were removed and placed in a triangular formation.
They were almost arranged on top of each other in star shapes, with the ashes scattered on top of them.
We also now know the ashes belonged to Mr. Cliff Gustin.
He was a Korean war veteran and has been gone for 10 years.
The family told us they originally moved his ashes to the cemetery because it was peaceful and closer to cliff's wife, who is 86 years old.
The family can't believe that someone would do something of this nature.
Now, they hope that this report will help them bring about justice for their father.
"I was so...you're just so shocked...I don't know any other way...We put him here for a peaceful rest and then of course it was vandalized and that the ashes were dumped. And if we had wanted to do that ourselves somewhere, that would have been our choice. But we wanted him here in the crypt, you know...And so it's just so shocking," said Peggy Picard, whose father's ashes were stolen and scattered.
The report from the sheriff's office was amended as of Friday to reflect the charges are for a felony.
That's for the desecration of a human body or remains.
This is still a developing story.