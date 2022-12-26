Family seeking information about missing 30-year-old

BURNSVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The family of a missing 30-year-old woman is asking for help locating her.
Jolynne Redfearn was last heard from on Dec. 13. She has ties to Burnsville, Corinth and Jackson, Tennessee.
She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.
She has brown hair, green/brown eyes and has two tattoos: a four-leaf clover above her left knee and writing on the left side of her body.
She may be driving an early 2000s green Chrysler convertible.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Jackson (TN) Police Department at 731-425-8400, the Corinth Police Department at 662-286-3377 or her ex-husband Levi Conaway at 662-279-0563.