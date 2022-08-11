Family seeking answers about pedestrian death in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Kevon Page, 21, died almost a week after being struck by a vehicle in Lee County, according to authorities.
Law enforcement said he was walking along Highway 371 on August 4 when the accident happened.
Page's sister Madison said she was asleep when her brother disappeared and she knew something was wrong.
She said her mother woke her up asking if Page was home. He didn't answer his phone and she knew something was wrong.
The family believes he was abducted, beaten up and left for dead.
"We got a couple of witnesses said he was in a pickup truck with a white guy," mother Crystal Windol said. "We don't have any leads on who it is right now; but if anyone knows anything or seen anything, please let us know."
Page was a 2021 graduate from Tupelo High School. His family remembers him as a sweet and loving person.
They want someone to come forward.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the case.