Family picnic and fireworks scheduled for July 4th at Ballard Park

TUPELO (WTVA) - The City of Tupelo Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the event to celebrate America's independence in the All-America City.
The family picnic event at Ballard Park starts at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4th, and will continue through the night, concluding with a fireworks display starting at 9:00 p.m.
The Parks and Rec. Department has a few reminders for any families planning on attending the picnic...
1. You'll need 10$ cash if your kids would like to play on any of the inflatables and there will also be food and treat vendors available.
2. You'll also want to plan ahead, as traffic is expected to be heavy that night, especially after the event is over.
3. While you might want to bring a pet along with you, keep in mind that fireworks can stress them out and cause them unnecessary anxiety, even if they are secured with you.
4. Finally, make sure your kids know that there will be a safe place for them if they get lost and can't find you. Let them know beforehand that if they get lost, they should look for a firefighter, a security officer, or go to the main stage.