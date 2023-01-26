Family outraged when Tupelo native's body was abducted in Illinois funeral van theft

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- A man in Rockford, Illinois is charged with stealing a funeral van with a corpse inside the van. The body was Tupelo native Curtis Brown.
The family, who still lives in Tupelo, is outraged by Collins & Stone Funeral Home for the incident that took place Saturday night. The family says learned about what happened Monday through Facebook.
Rockford police say 23-year-old Deon Howard stole the funeral van and drove to Chicago with Brown's body inside. Brown was found in an alleyway 2 miles away from where the fan was located. Police charged Howard with Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Abuse of a Corpse.
Brown's family says the funeral home led them to believe the body was in a secure location. They were shocked to learn that the body was left in the van over the weekend with the keys inside.
"People should be held accountable for the situation that's going on," says Ed Brown, Curtis's brother. "That's all we're looking for, accountability."
47-year-old Curtis Brown died of a heart attack while at work last Thursday.