Family of slain police officer files wrongful death lawsuit

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The family of a Lee County school resource officer killed in the line of duty files a wrongful death lawsuit.
Johnny Patterson, 58, was directing traffic on Noah Curtis Street in front of Shannon Primary School on January 13, 2022, when a vehicle struck him.
Patterson suffered massive trauma and died eight days later at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
The attorney for the Patterson family believes faulty traffic equipment contributed to the officer's death.
Attorney Thomas Cooley says the school is located adjacent to Highway 45 but it cannot be seen by oncoming traffic because of trees blocking the view of the school from the northbound lanes.
Cooley says the speed limit is 65 miles per hour but there is a sign to lower the speed limit to 45 miles per hour "when flashing" for the approaching northbound traffic.
He also claims the speed reduction sign had been disabled, unhooked and was with flashing yellow bulbs for a long time before the accident. He adds there were no other highway markings or speed reduction signs to alert drivers they were entering a school zone.
The lawsuit states Lee County and the Mississippi Department of Transportation were reckless and deliberately indifferent to the safety of Patterson, parents, students and staff, including the motorist who struck Patterson using the highway.
The Patterson family is seeking collectively $500,000 from the county and MDOT.
A Lee County Circuit Court judge will decide if the county or state committed any wrongdoings.