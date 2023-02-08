 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Family of slain police officer files wrongful death lawsuit

  • Updated
  • 0
Patterson family files wrongful death lawsuit

Photo evidence entered in wrongful death lawsuit

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The family of a Lee County school resource officer killed in the line of duty files a wrongful death lawsuit.

Johnny Patterson, 58, was directing traffic on Noah Curtis Street in front of Shannon Primary School on January 13, 2022, when a vehicle struck him.

Patterson suffered massive trauma and died eight days later at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

The attorney for the Patterson family believes faulty traffic equipment contributed to the officer's death. 

Attorney Thomas Cooley says the school is located adjacent to Highway 45 but it cannot be seen by oncoming traffic because of trees blocking the view of the school from the northbound lanes. 

Cooley says the speed limit is 65 miles per hour but there is a sign to lower the speed limit to 45 miles per hour "when flashing" for the approaching northbound traffic.

He also claims the speed reduction sign had been disabled, unhooked and was with flashing yellow bulbs for a long time before the accident.  He adds there were no other highway markings or speed reduction signs to alert drivers they were entering a school zone.

The lawsuit states Lee County and the Mississippi Department of Transportation were reckless and deliberately indifferent to the safety of Patterson, parents, students and staff, including the motorist who struck Patterson using the highway. 

The Patterson family is seeking collectively $500,000 from the county and MDOT.

A Lee County Circuit Court judge will decide if the county or state committed any wrongdoings.

Tags

Recommended for you